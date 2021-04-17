Watch
Fleece & Thank You hosting Make A Blanket Week: Walled Lake/Novi

Posted at 4:57 AM, Apr 17, 2021
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich (WXYZ) — Fleece & Thank You (F&TY), a Michigan nonprofit dedicated to providing comfort and care to hospitalized children, is hosting Make A Blanket Week: Walled Lake/Novi presented by Kroger Saturday, April 17 through Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Make A Blanket Week 2021 is a family-friendly event open to residents and community groups in Walled Lake, Novi and all surrounding areas to make 500 no-sew, fleece-tie blankets with video messages of support for children facing extended stays in the hospital. Registration is preferred, but not required to participate: give.fleeceandthankyou.org/mabwwln21.

Without ever having to leave their vehicles, participants can pick up a blanket kit between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. April 17, at Suburban Collection Showplace, located at 46100 Grand River Ave. in Novi. For convenience and safety, they can create a blanket from the comfort of their home and share photos of their creations on social media for a chance to win daily gift card rewards. After completing the blankets and uploading a personalized video through F&TY’s proprietary video platform, blanket makers can return to Suburban Collection Showplace on Saturday, April 24, to drop off their blanket.

Alternatively, participants have the option of ordering a Blanket Making Kit online here to be delivered to their home, or make a monetary donation to the organization: https://give.fleeceandthankyou.org/give/326045/#!/donation/checkout. Every $25 donated goes toward the making of one blanket for one child in the hospital.

“Make a Blanket Week 2021 has the opportunity to impact so many different lives,” said Alyssa Dorchak, director of operations for F&TY. “This event encourages the community to come together to spread kindness and care to children facing what can be the most unsettling moments of their life.

F&TY works locally and nationally to create comfort and smiles for children in hospitals. Communities and groups come together to make blankets, each attached with a personalized video message that can be accessed online by the child recipient. Blankets are primarily delivered to Michigan and Ohio hospitals. F&TY leads each day with a simple mission: to provide every child in hospital care with hope, comfort, and love through the touch of a warm fleece blanket. For more information, visit FleeceAndThankYou.org.

