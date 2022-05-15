Flower Day returns to Detroit's Eastern Market.

DETROIIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Flower Day returns to Eastern Market on Sunday, May 15th, 2022 from 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

This event will feature over 15 acres of flowers from Metro Detroit Flower Growers Association and Eastern Market vendors from all over the Midwest. There will be additional fun, food, and festivities for all ages. This will be the first full-scale Flower Day at Eastern Market since 2019 and it will be the 54th Flower Day since the tradition started in 1967. Flower Day is free to attend.

Russell Street will be closed from Wilkins Street to the Fisher Freeway Service Drive and filled with Eastern Market vendors, food trucks, and more. Businesses around the Eastern Market district will be open with extended hours and special plans for the day.

In addition to Flower Day, Eastern Market will host three remaining Flower Season Tuesday Markets on May 17, 24, & 31 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. These Tuesday Markets have flower selections from Eastern Market growers, smaller crowds, and easier parking. Flowers will also be available for purchase at Saturday Markets throughout Flower Season. Saturday Market is open weekly, year-round from 6 a.m.- 4 p.m. Peak season for flowers at this market will be from roughly mid-April through June.

There will be no online flower sales this year.