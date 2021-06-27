Foods to both enjoy and avoid to help manage your weight

(WXYZ) — The reality is that metabolism is everything when it comes to weight loss.

If your metabolism is working for you, you can get to almost any weight you want. But if your metabolism is working against you, it can be almost impossible to reach your goal weight.

Dr. Geri Williams, Supervising Doctor with Ideal You Health Center discusses foods that are good options at a social gathering/barbeque that won’t show up on your waistline, and others to avoid altogether. To learn more about Ideal You Health Center, visit www.idealyou.us.