Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Foods to both enjoy and avoid to help manage your weight

items.[0].image.alt
Ideal You Health Center
Skinny BBQ
Grilling 2.jpeg
Posted at 5:23 AM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 05:44:54-04

(WXYZ) — The reality is that metabolism is everything when it comes to weight loss.

If your metabolism is working for you, you can get to almost any weight you want. But if your metabolism is working against you, it can be almost impossible to reach your goal weight.

Dr. Geri Williams, Supervising Doctor with Ideal You Health Center discusses foods that are good options at a social gathering/barbeque that won’t show up on your waistline, and others to avoid altogether. To learn more about Ideal You Health Center, visit www.idealyou.us.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!