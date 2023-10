BEVERLY HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — For over thirty years, Beverly Hills Grill has been a metro Detroit favorite. The eatery is now under new ownership, but new owner Raphael Michael says it's still the same menu filled with everyone's favorites. It's also bring back brunch.

Beverly Hills Grill is located at 31471 Southfield Rd. To make a reservation or to see the menu, call (248) 642-2355 or visit Beverlyhillsgrilll.com.