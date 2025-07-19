For the first time ever, a trip to the Detroit Zoo can be enhanced with a visit to Dragon Forest

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — Celebrate summer with an enchanting, fantasy-filled adventure at the Detroit Zoo's all-new Dragon Forest experience.

For the first time ever, a trip to the Royal Oak facility will be enhanced with a visit to Dragon Forest. Guests can journey through the immersive 3-acre forest trail, filled with over 30 fantastical animatronic creatures, including dragons, a rising phoenix, faeries, a hydra, and more. Immersive sights and sounds abound, along with with dynamic lighting and special effects come together to bring this experience with mythical legends to life. The hands-on fun also includes dynamic lighting and special effects that bring this experience with mythical legends to life.

For more information visit Dragon Forest.

