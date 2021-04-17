Ford clubs and fans will be driving their Mustangs on April 17th to celebrate Global Mustang Day

(WXYZ) — Ford clubs and fans from across North and South America, Europe and Australia – truly from all over the world -- will be driving their Mustangs on this Saturday, April 17.

Ever since the Ford Mustang turned 50, the idea of owners and fans getting out on April 17th to celebrate Ford’s famed Pony Car has grown into an annual global phenomenon.

So how are you planning to celebrate Ford’s Global Mustang Week? You might want to visit www.FordPerformanceClubConnect.com to find a Mustang club near you and check to see how you might participate in some sort of cruise or driving event with your Ford pony car on April 17. The only rules are to have fun, and stay safe!