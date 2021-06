(WXYZ) — A major expansion to Edsel and Eleanor Ford House is now open in Grosse Pointe Shores. The non-profit is celebrating the opening of its new visitor center.

Ford House President and CEO Mark J. Heppner joined 7 Action News to talk about what the visitor center means for the community, the house's exhibits and how to visit this summer.

Ford House is at 1100 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores. For more, visit fordhouse.org.