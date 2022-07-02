(WXYZ) — Jake Plummer, football player turned farmer of the fungi and co-founder of Umbo , has worked to incorporate mushrooms into his diet.

Mushrooms, as he explains, are a great supplement for a more plant-based diet. They are the only good non-animal source of Vitamin D, they have more potassium than bananas, and are full of vital minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. One way Plummer incorporates mushrooms into his diet is with his mushroom chili recipe where he uses pressure cooked beans and of course, mushrooms. The recipe is posted below.

For those who do not enjoy the taste of mushrooms, but still want the nutritional benefits of them in their diet, Umbo offers mushroom supplements like the Myco Rise and Myco Rest as well as Functional Mushroom Bars filled with honey, California walnuts, golden pecans and sunflower kernels.

Mushroom Chili

((Use pressure-cooked beans))

1 cup Pinto beans, 1 cup black beans, 1 cup kidney beans

1 onion diced

6 cloves of garlic diced

1 bay leaf

1 tsp Cumin

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Fill cooker with water about two inches above beans and other ingredients and add 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil (*this helps release the gas buildup from cooking beans in a pressure cooker, do not forget this step).

1 Tbsp of Better than Bouillon Mushroom Broth Paste

Start the cooker on Med-High until the cooker starts releasing steam and making that noise, reduce heat a bit and cook for 15-20 minutes more. Remove from heat and let cool.

In a skillet on medium-high heat add:

2-3 tbsp olive oil

4-5 cups of chopped up gourmet mushrooms (like Lions Mane, Black Kings, Chestnuts and/or Oyster mushrooms. Check your local health food stores for fresh mushrooms)

Sauté and cook the mushrooms. Keep in mind they will shrink in size as the water is cooked out of them so continue stirring frequently for 4-5 minutes while paying attention to the heat so as to not burn them once the water content cooks off.

3-4 minutes into this process add seasoning that you would normally add to your meat for taste:

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp salt

Sauté and cook another 3-5 minutes more and when done set aside.In a dutch oven or large pot on med-high heat add:

2 tsp olive oil

1 diced onion

7-8 cloves of diced garlic

2 Anaheim peppers diced

1 jalapeno pepper diced

1 Poblano pepper diced

1 bushel of cilantro

Sauté for a few minutes then add:

1 tbsp cumin

1 tbsp coriander

1 tbsp smoked or regular paprika

1 tbsp pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp white pepper

1 tsp salt

Reduce heat to medium and stir in the seasonings. When the peppers are nicely coated with seasoning and partially cooked add 1 can of beer.

Use a stout or a seasonal ale of some kind. Turn up the heat and stir every couple minutes. The beer will cook off and when it's a nice gooey mess, lower the heat and add 1 large can of fire roasted tomatoes, the beans and the mushrooms.

Stir the contents together. Take note that you may need to add water and more mushroom bouillon if it needs it. Mix and stir contents together and then cook on medium-high heat, stirring frequently for 3-4 minutes or until it starts to boil.

Lower the heat to low, cover and cook for 10-15 minutes, be sure to check it and stir it so it doesn’t burn on the bottom of the pan. Enjoy!