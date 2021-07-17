Founders and Co-CEOs of Space Perspective taking their perspective global

(WXYZ) — Founders and Co-CEOs of Space Perspective Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum are on a mission to make the transformational journey to space safer and more inclusive, and are taking their perspective global.

Space Perspective heralds a new era in luxury travel experiences by reimaging the thrill of space exploration with the world’s most comfortable and gentle voyage to space. Travelers will enjoy a six-hour journey onboard Spaceship Neptune, a capsule that is propelled at a leisurely 12 mph by a high-performance, state-of-the-art spaceballoon the size of a football field. Once the capsule reaches the gliding altitude of 100,000 feet, it will float there for two hours so travelers can soak in, capture and share live the mind-blowing 360-degree views of planet Earth (up to 450 miles in every direction).

No advance training, special clothing or equipment is required, and since the capsule is pressurized, travelers can recline in their seats, walk around and get a drink and some food.

To learn more, visit www.spaceperspective.com

