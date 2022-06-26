SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — Franklin Athletic Club is a 250,000 square foot facility established in 1969.

The facility started as a racquet club with 20 indoor tennis courts and 20 racquetball courts, and as the years passed the club has been transformed into a full service family club that offers group exercise classes, an innovative fitness area, studios for kickboxing, Pilates, cycling, trx, dance, personal training, and yoga. Swimming, gymnastics, tennis, basketball, racquetball are just some of the camp, classes and leagues we offer year round for both children and adults. Franklin also offers on site childcare for members.

Franklin is also home to the Franklin Academy Preschool that educates children from ages 1-5 in a highly effective curriculum that encompasses academics as well as health, sports and fitness. To learn more, visit https://franklinclub.com/.