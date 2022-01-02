Watch
Franklin Athletic Club offers fitness for every age and fitness level

Posted at 6:50 AM, Jan 02, 2022
SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — Franklin Athletic Club is the place to be if you are looking for a fitness community where everyone is welcomed and supported in their pursuits of living a healthy well-balanced life, while having fun.

The 250,000 square foot facility was established in 1969 as a racquet club with 20 indoor tennis courts and 20 racquetball courts. As the years passed, the club has been transformed into a full service family club that offers group exercise classes, an innovative fitness area, studios for kickboxing, Pilates, cycling, dance, personal training, and yoga. Swimming, gymnastics, tennis, basketball, racquetball are just some of the camp, classes and leagues we offer year round for both children and adults. Franklin also offers on site childcare for members.

To learn more, visit franklinclub.com

