Franklin Cider Mill is open, inside and outside for the 2021 Fall season

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — This Season, Franklin Cider Mill is open, inside and outside.

The ranklin Favorite’s Tent is back with a full selection of products, cheeses and meats including the highly sought after local Stakish Honey, as well as butters, preserves, jams and jellies. Fresh hand-picked Michigan apples are available by the 1/2 peck bags or bushel. Available types include Michigan Honey Crisp, Crimson Crisp, Cortland, Empire and Macintosh. You can follow the mill on Instagram or Facebook to know what varieties are available each week.