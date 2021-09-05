Franklin Cider Mill now open for the 2021 season

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Franklin Cider Mill Opens September 4th for 2021 fall season.

Located just a mile from the hustle bustle of Telegraph, the grounds of Franklin are beautiful and well-maintained. The Franklin Cider Mill is fortunate to have many returning staff who want to come back each season, and they couldn't be friendly. The staff at the outdoor open market and the Hickory Farms meats & cheeses love a great conversation and are helpful with purchase recommendations!

Click here to see how the Cider is pressed and made each week:

http://www.franklincidermill.com/cider-making-process/ [franklincidermill.com]

The mill will be open inside this year as long as you have a mask on. Franklin Cider Mills has an on-site open market featuring many autumn treats. Cheeses, apple butter, apple cider vinegar, U-pick apples, syrups, Mackinaw Fudge, Hickory Farms meats, salsas, flowers and more are all featured. There is also a scenic, duck-filled stream to check out which also happens to power the historic water wheel. Franklin Cider Mill is located at 7450 Franklin Rd, in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48301.

Hours:

Weekends: 7a-6:30p

Weekends: 8a-6:30p

For more information, call (248)-626-2968 or visist franklincidermill.com