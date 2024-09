BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — You can enjoy fresh cider and donuts at Franklin Cider Mill from the Saturday before Labor Day until the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The mill is located at 7450 Franklin Road in Bloomfield Hills, MI. The family-owned business mill dates back to the 1830s, offering apples, cider & donuts, plus other local products. To learn more, visit https://www.instagram.com/thefranklincidermill/.