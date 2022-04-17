Fred Astaire Dance Studios aims to enriches lives physically, mentally, emotionally & socially

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — At Fred Astaire Dance Studios, the goal is to enriches lives – physically, mentally, emotionally and socially.

You can go by yourself or with a dance partner (they teach lessons either way) to discover your passion for dance:

Romantic wedding dances

A new hobby

A fun & engaging way to exercise

A great way to connect (or re-connect) with your partner

To improve your social life

To bring your dancing skills to the next level

The studio's certified instructors and unique teaching method help you learn & retain more, faster – regardless of your age, dancing skills or physical abilities in a warm, welcoming & 100% non-judgmental community that will inspire you to reach new heights, feel and look confident, and have fun doing it.

To learn more. visit www.fredastaire.com/bloomfield-hills.