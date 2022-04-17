Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Fred Astaire Dance Studios aims to enriches lives physically, mentally, emotionally & socially

'La La Land' dances its way to home video
Lionsgate
Dale Robinette
<p>Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in "La La Land."</p>
'La La Land' dances its way to home video
Posted at 5:31 AM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 05:31:03-04

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — At Fred Astaire Dance Studios, the goal is to enriches lives – physically, mentally, emotionally and socially.

You can go by yourself or with a dance partner (they teach lessons either way) to discover your passion for dance:

  • Romantic wedding dances
  • A new hobby
  • A fun & engaging way to exercise
  • A great way to connect (or re-connect) with your partner
  • To improve your social life
  • To bring your dancing skills to the next level

The studio's certified instructors and unique teaching method help you learn & retain more, faster – regardless of your age, dancing skills or physical abilities in a warm, welcoming & 100% non-judgmental community that will inspire you to reach new heights, feel and look confident, and have fun doing it.

To learn more. visit www.fredastaire.com/bloomfield-hills.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!