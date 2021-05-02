Watch
Free Cinco de Mayo Celebration to be held Sunday, May 2, in Beacon Park

Posted at 4:37 AM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 04:37:35-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Celebrate Cinco de Mayo a few days early at downtown Detroit's Beacon Park. The free event will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 2.

Families can listen to live music from local musicians, enjoy dance performances, and learn the moves to several different types of Latin dance. The celebration will also include food trucks and a craft station.

To maintain safe distancing for this event, preregistration is required. You can reserve your spot at www.eventbrite.com/e/151821495179.
COVID-19 Safety Guidelines are as follow:

1. Please stay home if you feel sick
2. Masks or face coverings are required
3. Maintain physical distance between others
4. Frequently use hand washing stations, bathrooms, or sanitizer located in the park
5. Please wait to enter Beacon Park if capacity is reached

For those who want to enjoy the Cinco de Mayo from the safety of their home, you can join in on the fun on Facebook Live.
This celebration is sponsored by the DTE Beacon Park Foundation and programmed by the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

