Fresh Thyme Market share recipes for Easter treats

(WXYZ) — There is nothing better than an Easter egg hunt to start your holiday.

But after a busy morning of running around the house in search of everything the Easter Bunny hid throughout the night, your family is looking for something delicious and convenient to whip up for breakfast. That's where Fresh Thyme Market comes in. Meghan Sedivy RD, LDN, with Fresh Thyme Market, shares fun recipes your family will love.

○ Mixed Berry Compote:

In a small bowl, combine 1½ cups of plain Greek yogurt, 1¼ tsp. orange zest, and ¼ tsp. refrigerated ginger paste.

○ Peaches ’n’ Cream:

In a small nonstick skillet, melt 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme salted butter and 1 Tbsp. coconut sugar. Add ½ (10 oz.) pkg. Fresh Thyme frozen peach slices. Reduce heat; cook on low just until peaches thaw, stirring occasionally. Slightly cut up peaches, if desired.

○ Chocolate-Hazelnut and Banana:

In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave 2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme chocolate-hazelnut spread on HIGH for 30 to 60 seconds or just until melted, stirring halfway through. Peel and slice 2 bananas.

2. Once your toppings are prepared you can set aside, as we will use them later in the recipe!

3. Next, place your pan with eight or twelve (2¾ to 3 inch) muffin cups in a cold oven and preheat the oven to 425°F

4. While that is heating up, you can get started on your Dutch baby batter. In a blender, combine eggs, milk, gluten-free flour, honey, vanilla, and salt. Cover and blend until well combined, stopping if needed to scrape down sides of the blender container

5. Then, remove the preheated muffin cups from the oven. Spray the bottoms and sides of cups with cooking spray; carefully wiping out excess oil from cups

6. Spoon 3 Tbsp. batter into each hot cup

7. After that, they are ready to bake! Bake for 14 to 17 minutes or until puffed and lightly golden. Cool 1 minute in muffin cups. Use a knife to loosen the sides of the pancakes from muffin cups; remove from cups

8. Then it is time for the toppings! Add whichever desired toppings you prefer:

○ For the Mixed Berry Compote: Spoon about 1½ Tbsp. yogurt mixture into each Dutch baby pancake cup. Top with a few mixed berries (such as raspberries, blackberries and quartered strawberries.) Garnish with fresh mint, if desired

○ For Peaches ’n’ Cream: Garnish with coconut milk nondairy whipped topping and Fresh Thyme ground cinnamon

○ For the Chocolate-Hazelnut and Banana: Divide the banana slices among Dutch baby pancake cups. Drizzle with melted chocolate-hazelnut spread. Garnish with toasted coconut, if desired

Check out Freshthyme.com for this Gluten-free Dutch Baby Pancake recipe and more delicious breakfast recipes. And be sure to stop into any of our Michigan Fresh Thyme locations for all your ingredient needs. https://discover.freshthyme.com/recipes/504/gluten-free-dutch-baby-pancakes