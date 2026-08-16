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Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit gears up for annual fundraiser

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Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit
Bark Crawl is where people and good vibes come together for one unforgettable afternoon, while supporting the more than 2,500 animals cared for each year by Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.
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DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit will host its 3rd Annual Bark Crawl on Saturday, August 22, 2026, in Detroit. The fun community fundraiser will take place from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Participants will spend the afternoon visiting participating venues, enjoying exclusive specials, and connecting with fellow animal lovers, all while helping provide shelter, medical care, food, and loving care for the nearly 2,500 homeless and vulnerable animals who come through our doors each year.

For ticket information and to see this year's participating venues, visit https://www.metrodetroitanimals.org/event/3rd-annual-bark-crawl/

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