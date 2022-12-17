Friends of the Rouge offers tips on holiday cook waste disposal

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — As holiday cooking and baking commences, Friends of the Rouge [therouge.org] encourages everyone to properly dispose of FOG (Fats, Oils and Grease) to avoid household plumbing and sewer line clogs.

If these substances are poured down the drain, oils and grease that are part of typical holiday food, like grandma’s turkey gravy, can stick to the inside of pipes and cause buildups that clog pipes, create fat bergs and lead to sewer overflows. These can lead to very costly plumbing bills for homeowners and taxpayers.

Tips from Friends of the Rouge:

Never pour grease into sinks or down drains. Garbage disposals do not prevent grease clogs, and detergents that claim to dissolve grease may cause problems in other parts of the sewer system.

Allow grease to cool and use a rubber scraper to remove fat, oil, and grease from cookware, plates, utensils and cooking surfaces. Then place the grease in a sealed container and dispose of it in the trash.

Install a strainer in your kitchen sink to catch scraps and empty them into the garbage.

For more information, visit www.therouge.org.