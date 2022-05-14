“Friends with Classic Cars” 2022 Meetup is set for May 14 & 15 in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — “Friends with Classic Cars,” the Meetup; a twice yearly event, will happens May 14 & 15, 2022, from noon-7:00 p.m.

This event will bring together scores of vintage vehicles built between 1907 and 1992. Owners will have an opportunity to reminisce about times gone bye and network with those who like collecting antique auto-cars. There will be Food Trucks, Merchandise Vendors and this year something new. The Classic Car Corral will place sellers of classic vehicles Face to Face with buyers, in a 2 acre space designated for selling and trading classics.

The Cavalcade of Classic Cars is returning this spring. 9:30 a.m. Saturday May 14th owners will gather their vehicles at the beautiful Campus of Saint Scholastica Church. The Parrish is located at 8201 W. Outer Drive and Southfield Freeway in Detroit. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. these vehicles will travel in chronological

order, through the historic and picturesque neighborhoods of North Rosedale, Rosedale Park, Grandmont and Minock Park. The four mile journey is expected to take about forty minutes, ending at the Etheldra Mae Williams’ Park.

This park, located at 14300 Burgess Street corner of Acacia, was once a neglected street and attractive nuisance of blight, crime and other illegal activity. In 2019, the Williams’ Park Alliance began transforming this street into a park named for the matriarch of the Williams’ and Brogdon Families. The venue is open to the public and has held several community events. Beginning at noon each day, the vintage vehicles will line the street and grass areas to be admired by all. The show is free to the public.