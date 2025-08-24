Friendship Circle’s annual Walk4Friendship set for August 24th

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH (WXYZ) — Friendship Circle of Michigan’s Walk4Friendship is an annual 5K family walk that raises crucial funds and awareness for Friendship Circle and its community of individuals with special needs, as well as those experiencing isolation.

This year's walk to promote an inclusive community that welcomes and nurtures all individuals with all types of abilities will take place on Sunday, August 24th, outside the Friendship Circle’s Farber Center (5586 Drake Road) in West Bloomfield Township. At the finish line, participants can enjoy a post-walk carnival complete with games, rides, and Kosher food.

To learn more or to donate, visit Event Information|Friendship Circle Walk4Friendship.