Friendship Circle's Walk4Friendship happening Sunday

(WXYZ) — Hitting the pavement to help others. The Walk4Friendship is happening Sunday.

The walk will help Friendship Circle continue its mission, assisting those in the community with special needs. Bassie Shemtov, co-founder of Friendship Circle, joined 7 Action News to talk about the the activities being planned and how the event benefits the non-profit.

The Walk4Friendship will be at the Farber Center, 5586 Drake Road in West Bloomfield. The opening ceremony is Sunday at 11:30 a.m., with the walk at 11:45 a.m. To register or donate, visit walk4friendship.com.