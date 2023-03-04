(WXYZ) — Michigan homeowners know that when the leaves begin to fall and the temperatures dip, it’s time to prepare their homes (and themselves) for harsh winter weather.

When changing your summer wardrobes over to winter ones, it’s time to think about protecting your home for winter as well. From Grand Rapids to Traverse City, Michigan homeowners are dusting off their home maintenance checklists and getting their basement or crawl space ready for colder temps with these important winterizing tasks.

From frozen pipes to basement leaks and mold to foundation damage, winter weather can be harsh on your home. But if you follow an annual home maintenance plan, taking a little time now to get your home ready can save you more time and money in the future from repairs caused by winter weather. Waterproofing the basement, insulating and repairing the crawl space, protecting windows and doors from air leaks, and getting a professional foundation inspection in the fall are good places to start.

