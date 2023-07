DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — If you’re planning a road trip this summer, you have to pack those snacks along with things to do in the car to keep the kids and occupants busy and entertained to avoid the “are we there yet” questions.

Emily Linn, co-owner of midtown Detroit’s City Bird and neighboring Nest stores, shows some of the fun options you may want to bring along. For more information and available items, visit citybirddetroit.com.