Funky Ferndale Art Fair is twice as funky as the average art fair

FERNDALE, MICH (WXYZ) — With amazing edgy art from across the country, the award winning 19th Annual Funky Ferndale Art Fair returns to the streets of downtown Ferndale on Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24.

Designated by Sunshine Magazine, year after year, as one of the top 100 art fairs in the country, The Funky Ferndale Art Fair puts the edge into art fairs. It is a juried show of some 140 artists, but in addition to using high quality standards, the jurors look for art that stands out rather than blends in with the furniture.

Among the variety of works offered by artists from across the country are images created with butterflies (No worries, no butterflies were killed to produce this art). Other artists create beautiful art you can wear including designer clothing created out of photos of Detroit and purses and accessories created out of cork. Other artists transform street art to canvases and paint emotional tributes to activist leaders or rock stars.

The show includes all art mediums from painting to sculpture, jewelry, mixed media, fiber, clay, and functional art. A special feature of The Funky Ferndale Art Fair is the returning Authors Tent featuring a dozen local authors and their books for children and young adults. The show is also known for surprises you will find as you walk through the fair, including stunning chalk art installations on the city streets, a new acoustic jazz stage and more.

The art fair is located on Nine Mile west of Woodward which is the home of some of the finest restaurants in the metro area and offers a perfect time to sample some of these great eating spots while taking in the art fair. In addition musical performances take place scattered throughout the art fair as you walk.

After visiting The Funky Ferndale Art Fair, it's fun to head over to the DIY Art Fair on Nine Mile east of Woodward for music stages and beer tents as well as vendors. It continues later into the evening each night. For more information, visit funkyferndaleartfair.com.