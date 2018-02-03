SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - Game Day Cocktails from drinks blogger Nick Britsky.

Lion's Pride

- 2 oz Vodka

- 1 oz Tea/Honey Syrup

- 10 drops B'lure Butterfly Pea flower Drops

- Soda Water

- Mix vodka and syrup with ice in a tall glass, top with soda water and add 10 drops of B'lure and stir.

Berry Sanders

- 1.5 oz Traverse City Cherry Whiskey

- 1.0 oz Berry Liqueur

- 0.5 oz Simple Syrup

- Soda Water

- Mix whiskey, liqueur and syrup with ice in a tall glass, top with soda water

Ti Punch

- 2 oz Rum or Rhum

- Squeeze a round of lime

- Cane Syrup to Taste