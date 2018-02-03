Cloudy
(Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)
SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - Game Day Cocktails from drinks blogger Nick Britsky.
Lion's Pride
- 2 oz Vodka
- 1 oz Tea/Honey Syrup
- 10 drops B'lure Butterfly Pea flower Drops
- Soda Water
- Mix vodka and syrup with ice in a tall glass, top with soda water and add 10 drops of B'lure and stir.
Berry Sanders
- 1.5 oz Traverse City Cherry Whiskey
- 1.0 oz Berry Liqueur
- 0.5 oz Simple Syrup
- Mix whiskey, liqueur and syrup with ice in a tall glass, top with soda water
Ti Punch
- 2 oz Rum or Rhum
- Squeeze a round of lime
- Cane Syrup to Taste
- Put all ingredients in a glass and swizzle. (ice is optional)
