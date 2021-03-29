Menu

Gearing up for spring running with Gazelle Sports

Posted at 9:56 AM, Mar 29, 2021
(WXYZ) — Lacing up and hitting the pavement and trails. With warmer spring weather many people will be heading outdoors to walk and run -- and Gazelle Sports has advice to get people ready.

Aleksandra Schab, the manager of Gazelle Sports in Northville, joined 7 Action News to talk about gearing up and preparing for the weather.

Gazelle is holding its ninth annual Gazelle Girl All Women’s 5K/10K/ Half Marathon. Registration is open at gazellegirlhalfmarathon.com.

Gazelle Sports has locations in Northville, at 39737 Traditions Drive near Haggery and Seven Mile; and in Birmingham at 99 W. Maple Road. There are also locations in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Holland.

For more, visit gazellesports.com.

