Gersher Human Services to offer homebuyer education classes

SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — Gersher Human Services, one of the largest human service agencies in metro Detroit, will be offering Homebuyer Education Classes twice a month, starting with classes on April 6 & 20 and May 4 & 18.

Families hoping to become homeowners this year can learn about the entire home-buying process, including credit education, how to qualify for a mortgage, mortgage terminology, proper home maintenance and how to avoid foreclosure.

For class locations and times, visit geshermi.org