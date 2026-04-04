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Gersher Human Services to offer homebuyer education classes

Homes Sales
Mike Stewart/AP
FILE - A sign announcing a home for sale is posted outside a home, Feb. 1, 2024, in Kennesaw, Ga.
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SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — Gersher Human Services, one of the largest human service agencies in metro Detroit, will be offering Homebuyer Education Classes twice a month, starting with classes on April 6 & 20 and May 4 & 18.

Families hoping to become homeowners this year can learn about the entire home-buying process, including credit education, how to qualify for a mortgage, mortgage terminology, proper home maintenance and how to avoid foreclosure.

For class locations and times, visit geshermi.org

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