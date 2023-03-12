Gesher Human Services to offer basic computer skills training beginning March 14th

Gesher Human Services [jvshumanservices.org] , one of the largest human service agencies in metro Detroit, will be holding a new program called Computer Basics for Job Seekers from March 14-30, 2023, offering 12 hours of classroom time at its headquarters in Southfield (29699 Southfield Rd, Southfield MI 48076)). The program is being offered by the nonprofit agency as a new report [brookings.edu] shows that digitization of work across the US is expanding, with more than three-quarters of jobs being considered medium or high-skilled using computer technology; in 2002 more than half of workers had low digital skill-level jobs. The concern is that this is leading to greater inequalities [bloomberg.com] in terms of employment and income opportunities for those without basic computer knowledge. The cost of the program is $199, but full and partial scholarships are available; the program is free to unemployed people who are looking for work.

“There is a tech divide now amongst job seekers and those without computer skills are faced with a huge barrier to employment,” explained David Rotter, Supervisor of Computer Training Services at Gesher Human Services. “Even when applying for a job, someone walks into a business because they see a job advertised and they are frequently directed to a URL. If the person just has a phone and no laptop, they might not be able to navigate using a computer at the library, so they don’t even get an opportunity to apply for the position.”

Rotter explained that there could be a multitude of reasons why a person had missed out on learning computer skills, that it wasn’t just older people who were affected, and that many who feel like they have been left behind may feel very embarrassed. “Computer literacy isn’t really taught – people are just expected to have picked it up – and it gets to be such an issue that people who don’t have those skills either try to cover it up, or just stick to their lane where they are limited in doing so many things, including getting a job,” he explained.

Topics for the Computer Basics Class include:

Creating, editing, naming, saving, and moving files

Keyboard, mouse, and trackpad usage

Navigating the internet

Tech terms translated

Social media

The Cloud

Safety

Students will be given a portable flash drive to transport files plus a workbook. They can either bring their own laptop or use one of the agency’s. Classes will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 14-30, from 1-3 p.m. To register contact David Rotter at drotter@geshermi.org or call 248.233.4243 for an enrollment application.