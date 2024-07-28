Get in a run, mellow out, listen to tunes, do some yoga or just come for the music at Run Woodstock 2024

(WXYZ) — Get ready to set your soles free on a 140 acre incredible piece of pure Michigan forest and fields, not to mention... a beach!

The race course will roll in and out of camp and right on to the Potawatomi Trail, and the BBT trail connecting to the Waterloo Pinckney trail make it ideal for a serious trail festival. Runners who register in advance will get first dibs at the grooviest spots to camp. The runnin', walkin' & groovin' event takes place September 6th-8th at Run Woodstock Camp. It's located at 20120 Bartell Road in Gregory, MI.

To register or learn more, visit Run Woodstock - Home.