Get ready for a fun filled Easter themed Day at Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada.

ARMADA, MICH (WXYZ) — You're invited to bring your family to an Easter-themed event at Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill in the village of Armada. Easter Egg-Stravaganzas will take place March 24 & 30, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The adventure begins with a train ride through the orchard and includes an Easter egg scramble, photo taking with the Easter Bunny, a make and take craft activity, face painting and free admission to Funland. Tickets are $25.95 per child (any age) accompanying adults are free. Guests are encouraged to come early and enjoy the festivities at any time throughout the day, just be sure to check-in for your egg hunt at your reserved time.

To reserve your spot, visit https://blakefarms.com/event/easter-egg-hunt-bunny-photos/