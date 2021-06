(WXYZ) — Keeping kids busy as they learn about baking. It's an important life skill they can try over the summer.

Megan Ackroyd of Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery and her son Reed joined 7 Action News to make breakfast pastries and to talk about how to get kids interested in being in the kitchen.

Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery is at 25566 Five Mile Road in Redford Township. They offer curbside pickup, Thursdays through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at ackroydsbakery.com.