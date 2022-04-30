Getting you cocktail ready for Cinco De Mayo

(WXYZ) — Midwest mixologist Nate Blury is gearing up for Cinco De Mayo by previewing some of his favorite tequila recipes. One is posted below.

Blury boasts an extensive career in the spirits industry, including co-founding The Original Tin Cup Co. [the5thcolumnpr-dot-yamm-track.appspot.com] and the online community DrinkGR [the5thcolumnpr-dot-yamm-track.appspot.com]. He is consistently mixing up exciting, yet easy-to-recreate cocktails that even the most novice bartender can create within their own kitchen.

Blury also serves on the leadership board of the West Michigan Bartenders' Guild and in 2021, he was recognized by the Grand Rapids Business Journal as one of Grand Rapids' "40 Under 40.”

El Bandido Yankee White Peach & Raspberry Margarita:

2 oz El Bandido Yankee Blanco Tequila

1.5 oz white peach syrup

4-5 muddled raspberries

1 tsp of sugar

1/2 oz lime juice

Mix in a pitcher with a lot of ice and pour over a full glass of ice