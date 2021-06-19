(WXYZ) — Don’t give just any kind of basic gift! Gift a custom creation from Fancy Fancy Crochet!

Instead of a gift card to your favorite coffee shop or retailer for that special occasion make every occasion memorable with a handmade custom crocheted doll. These doll can commemorate a special time in the life of a loved one like a first birthday or a 50th birthday, a graduation, in memory of someone special or a wedding. There’s no limit with what we can create with a custom handmade doll from Fancy Fancy Crochet.

Florence Aferi is the exceptional crochet artist and designer behind Fancy Fancy Crochet. She is an around creative and talented artist; she has almost 5,000 followers on social media. Her bubbly personality and sunshiny outlook on life is refreshingly magnetic and it radiates through each doll that she creates. She creates lasting memories for years to come! To learn more or to place your order, visit https://www.etsy.com/shop/FancyFancyCrochet

