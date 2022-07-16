(WXYZ) — Gifts For All God’s Children has scheduled its Christmas in July fundraiser for July 19, 2022 at the San Marino Club in Troy.

The VIP event starts at 5:30pm with General Admission beginning at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $125 each for VIPs and $75 for each General Admission ticket. Ticket prices include dinner, drinks, silent auction, picture with Santa and an entertaining and magical show featuring Lady Sarah and Keith Fields of The Magic Soiree.

Proceeds will benefit Gifts For All God’s Children and the underserved youth they serve in Southeastern Michigan. Proceeds will provide opportunities for individualized tutoring, summer camps, Christmas gifts, Easter baskets, hygiene kits, school uniforms, school supplies, and more.

To learn more or register, visit giftsforallgodschildren.org/cij2022