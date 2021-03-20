GiGi's Playhouse Detroit to host Brew Ha Ha fundraising event on March 20th

DETROIT (WXYZ) — GiGi's Playhouse Detroit is hosting its first Brew Ha Ha fundraising event Saturday, March 20 at 7 PM, in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day.

The virtual comedy night includes local beer from Giffin Claw Brewing Company and snacks for attendees to enjoy from the comfort of their home.

"This virtual comedy night provides a safe opportunity for people to have fun and laugh, which is some of the best medicine we all could use right now," said Lisa Kocab, GiGi's Playhouse Detroit Board President. World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated annually on March 21 or 3/21, which represents three copies of the 21st chromosome that results in Down syndrome.

The family-friendly comedy show features Rob Snow, a motivational comedian from Ohio who is the founder of the Improvaneers; a drama improv group where all of the actors have Down syndrome.

Local Birmingham brewery Griffin Claw Brewing Company is supplying the beer and hard cider for the attendee take-home party boxes. A non-alcoholic party box with local Faygo pop is also an option. In addition to the beverages, each party box will come with two etched beer steins from Livy Lou Designs, cheese spread from Frankenmuth Cheese Haus, crackers and more.

All proceeds raised will benefit the work of GiGi's Playhouse Detroit - a Down syndrome achievement center. GiGi's Playhouse provides free programs to help individuals learn how to read, improve their health and wellness, develop career skills, and reach their greatest potential.

Event tickets are available for purchase at https://gigisplayhouse.org/detroit/brew-ha-ha/.

Ticket prices range from $25-$50 depending on the beverage option.

