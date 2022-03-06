GiGi’s Playhouse Detroit to host St. Patrick’s Day themed night out in Royal Oak

(WXYZ) — GiGi’s Playhouse Detroit is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day themed night out at the Royal Oak Farmer’s Market, Friday, March 11 at 7:00 PM.

The Lucky Have a Few, presented by Huntington Bank, will celebrate individuals with Down syndrome through merging together the lucky

day of St. Patrick and World Down Syndrome Day, which is recognized annually around the world on March 21.

The festive evening will include dinner, live music, a silent auction, as well as beer and hard cider provided by Birmingham-based Griffin Claw Brewing Company. Tickets are $100 each and available for purchase at: https://gigisplayhouse.org/detroit/the-lucky-few/

Proceeds from the event will help GiGi’s Playhouse Detroit continue to provide free programs to help individuals with Down syndrome learn how to read, improve their health and wellness, improve their communication skills through free speech therapy, develop career skills, and reach their greatest potential.

To learn more, visit www.GiGisPlayhouse.org.