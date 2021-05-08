Glamorous Luncheon to be held May 22 at the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Mich (WXYZ) — The NEW Glamorous Luncheon date is Saturday, May 22, 2021, and will be located at the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham, Michigan from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The luncheon theme, "Get Back Your Power" will remain as keynote speaker Kim Boudreau Smith of Her Bold Voice. The event will also include a fun afternoon of shopping (with local female entrepreneurs/vendors), lunch, a fashion show, a motivational speech, and networking. Money raised will go to support the Glamorous Moms Foundation.

Admissions are $100 per person. For more information or questions, please contact the event Chair, Shannon Lazovski via email at glamorousmoms.fdn@gmail.com.

Linda Schlesinger Wagner, Founder of skinnytees has partnered with the Glamorous Mom's Foundation in Detroit this Mother's Day to help homeless women in Detroit. When you place an order with skinnytees through May 9th skinnytees will gift a mother a skinnytees product through the Glamours Mom's Foundation. You can also get 20% off site wide with CODE: 20mothersday skinnytees.com