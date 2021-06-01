Watch
Going the extra mile for the GigiFit Acceptance Challenge this Saturday

Posted at 10:03 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 10:03:26-04

(WXYZ) — Going the extra mile to help individuals of all abilities. GiGi's Playhouse Detroit Down Syndrome Achievement Center is holding its GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge this Saturday.

Event chair and board member Amy Tyrell, and board member and self-advocate Luke Tyrell joined 7 Action News to talk about getting involved.

The GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge is happening Saturday at 9 a.m., at the Seaholm High School track in Birmingham. People can also join virtually.

To register, visit gigisplayhouse.org/detroit.

