Grace Warner to compete in Red Bull’s Heavy Metal Competition in Detroit

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Have you heard of street snowboarding? Well now is your chance to see this crazy sport in action. Red Bull’s Heavy Metal Competition will take place in Hart Plaza on Saturday, February 11.

Red Bull’s newest snowboarder, Grace Warner, a 22-year-old from the metro Detroit area, will compete alongside 40 of the world’s top snowboarders as they descend the rails and compete in the Motor City. Grace has won the hearts of fans across the world with her style and passion for the sport and stands strong at the forefront of the next generation of riders.

To learn more about Grace Warner and Red Bull’s Heavy Metal competition visit https://www.redbull.com/us-en/events/red-bull-heavy-metal.