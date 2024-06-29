Grand opening for Aya House and MotorCity Mimosa set for June 29th

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The AYA House (2055 Gratiot Ave. ) is set to open on Saturday, June29 in Detroit's Eastern Market.

The groundbreaking and networking event will feature food from co-owners Nina Love and TeQuion Brookins' restaurant concept, MotorCity Mimosa. Later this summer their dream will come true when the space is completely open to the public. MotorCity Mimosa is not just a brunch spot; it's a destination where culture, cuisine, and community converge.

Love and Brookins' vision is to create a space that redefines the brunch experience in Detroit, offering a blend of delectable cuisine, vibrant entertainment, and innovative meeting spaces. To book your a meeting at Aya House and experience a venue that combines elegance, culture, and community in the heart of Detroit, visit motorcitymimosa.com.