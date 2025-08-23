Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Grannies Pound Cake expands to new retail locations

Grannies Pound Cake
Grannies Pound Cake to debut new Peach Cobbler Pound Cake exclusively at Rivertown Market in Detroit in August.
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Grannies Pound Cake, known for its old-fashioned, buttery homemade taste that brings back memories of grandma's kitchen, has expanded into new retail locations.

You can now find these delicious, in-demand cakes at smaller-format Meijer stores - Rivertown Market downtown on Jefferson, and the Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak. They can also be purchased by travelers in Detroit Metro Airport, at Motown Greatest Hits Travel Shop in the McNamara Terminal near gate A21, and Detroit Sip.

To get a taste of home from Grannies Pound Cake, visit granniespoundcake.com, socially on Facebook and Instagram at @granniespoundcake, or visit the flagship location, open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., at 14015 W. Eight Mile, in Detroit.

