Griffin Claw Brewing helping raise awareness and funds for individuals with Down Syndrome

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — In honor of World Down Syndrome Month, Griffin Claw Brewing Company is making beer for a cause. For the fourth year running, the company is calling on breweries worldwide to help raise awareness and funds to support individuals impacted by Down syndrome.

Launching in October and continuing through World Down Syndrome Day (March 21), the initiative — known as the TRI-21 Project — boasts previous participation from many breweries around the globe, including those in the U.S., Mexico, France, Brazil and more. The initiative invites breweries to craft a beer using an open-source, flexible recipe and customizable label artwork, with a portion of proceeds donated to GiGi’s Playhouse. These funds can either support a local GiGi’s Playhouse (there are 60 branches in the U.S. and Mexico) or the organization’s virtual program for areas without a brick-and-mortar location.

For information on how to support the TRI-21 Project, visit www.tri21project.com. The site includes the recipe for the TRI-21 beer, links for discounted ingredients, label artwork and more.