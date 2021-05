(WXYZ) — It's National Barbecue Month and a James Beard Award winner has advice on the art of grilling -- more than hot dogs and hamburgers.

Grillmaster Steven Raichlen joined 7 Action News to talk about his latest book is "How to Grill Vegetables: The New Bible for Barbecuing Vegetables Over Live Fire."

"How to Grill Vegetables" is available now in bookstores, from Amazon and at barbecuebible.com.