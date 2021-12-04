Grosse Pointe Theatre presents It’s a Wonderful Life: The Radio Show

GROSSE POINTE, MI (WXYZ) — An adaptation of the beloved holiday movie, Marty Bufalini’s It’s a Wonderful Life – The Radio Show is Grosse Pointe Theatre’s December production that is sure to bring holiday cheer and inspiration to audiences of all ages.

The production runs Dec. 10-19 at the Charles A. Parcells Middle School Auditorium, 20600 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd. in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI and will include several local radio and television personalities who will serve as celebrity announcers during the performances. This unique production incorporates vintage music and live sound effects throughout the play, including the sound effects door once used in the live Detroit radio broadcast of “The Lone Ranger” that aired on WXYZ radio from 1933–1954.

It's a Wonderful Life, considered one of the greatest movies of all times, is a story about Geoge Bailey who spent his life serving others in the small town of Bedford Falls. One Christmas Eve, when faced with a major crisis, George’s discouragement reaches an all-time low and he feels his life is worthless. It takes Clarence, an angel working to earn his wings, to show George what an incredible difference his life makes in the lives of others. The theme of this beloved classic still resonates today.

Detroit media serving as celebrity announcers during performances will include Alicia Smith, morning anchor, WXYZ-TV Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2 p.m. Following the 2 p.m. matinee performances on Dec. 12, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19, there will be a special behind the scenes Talkback session where audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions regarding the production, recreating sound effects of old-time radio, what inspired this adaptation, and more.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at gpt.org/wonderful or by calling the ticket office at 313- 881-4004.

