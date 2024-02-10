HAAS Alert is making vehicles and roads safer and smarter

CHICAGO, IL (WXYZ) — HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter.

The vision for HAAS is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers through its vehicle communication platform.

Based in Chicago, HAAS Alert plans to open its Detroit-based office this spring. For more information, visit www.haasalert.com.