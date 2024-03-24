Hamilton's hosting Grand Easter Brunch in Corktown on March 31

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Hamilton’s is a collaboration of Detroit-based Chickpea Hospitality and international real estate and hospitality investment leader Oxford Capital Group.

The restaurant, located at 1401 Michigan Avenue in Detroit, can accommodate 93 guests in its dining room and bar, and 38 on its ground floor outdoor terrace, allowing guests to enjoy the modern, urban aesthetic of Corktown. Hamilton’s food and beverage offerings highlight local and seasonal ingredients along with a thoughtful beverage program while staying focused on classic American fare. Notable menu items include:

· Appetizers such as: Burrata with tomato, basil, cucumber and toast; Tuna Tartar with crispy rice and spicy tuna; Hamachi with serrano ponzu; oysters on the half shell.

· Soups + Salads such as Manhattan clam chowder soup; Salmon apple Endive salad; Roast Chicken salad with cauliflower, roasted grapes and peanuts; Ahi Tuna Salad with green beans, sesame dressing, cherry tomatoes, rustic croutons and olives.

· Entrees include Salmon; Fish and Chips; Sunday Roast for 2; Vegan Mushroom and Lentil Spaghetti; Filet, and Hanger Steak.

The eatery will host a Easter Brunch on Sunday, March 31. The holiday event will include live music, photo opportunities and a visit from the Easter Bunny. To reserve your spot or see the menu, visit https://www.hamiltonscorktown.com/.