Hamlin Pub's offering new menu items through the end of the year

ROCHESTER HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — Rochester Hills-based Hamlin Pub's new winter menu is available now through the end of the year at all nine metro Detroit locations.

The menu features global flavors from Morocco and Vietnam, along with classic seasonal comfort food and cocktails. Among the new dishes include:

Bahn-mi: This Vietnamese sandwich is a fusion of pickled vegetables and luscious pork belly sandwiched between a soft ciabatta roll with garlic aioli. Served with Pub Chips.

Moroccan Salmon: Atlantic salmon filet dusted with warm spices and grilled to perfection. Served with a roasted root vegetable medley.

Winter Harvest Salad: A blend of leafy greens and hearty kale, topped with blackened tuna, sliced Honeycrisp apples, and glazed pecans.

To see Hamlin Pub's food & drink menus or to find the nearest location near you, visit hamlinpubs.com