Hamtramck’s Passenger takes its mission to the airwaves

HAMTRAMCH, MI (WXYZ) — The founders of the Hamtramck-based non-profit Passenger have just launched a digital radio station, Passenger Radio at WCHK, to enhance support services for people in recovery from Substance Use Disorder.

The station serves both the recovery community and greater public. Listeners access programming online 24 hours a day. The station’s roster of 16 DJs broadcast live from noon to 8 p.m. weekdays, sharing a diverse mix of musical genres. Programming includes a mix of updates on community services, recovery education and advocacy. Partner organizations like The Phoenix and UK-based “Believe in People” podcast also contribute programming.