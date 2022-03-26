Handcrafters Spring Fling Handmade Market featuring over 70 juried artists and makers

LIVONIA, MI (WXYZ) — Local handmade is here to stay!

With the revitalization of hand-produced American-made products in mainstream retail, Handcrafters Markets have never abandoned their roots over the course of the last four decades.

“Since its inception in 1979, trends have changed but the appetite for handmade has not,” show president Stephanie Jones said.

Featuring over 70 juried artists and makers offering the best in art and handmade, Handcrafters Spring Fling Handmade Market welcomes both new artists and makers to the show along with many returning favorites. The tradition of the Handcrafters Markets has been a part of the handmade community for over forty years.

Now located at the Embassy Suites Livonia, just 10 minutes away from the flagship Handcrafters location, the event is taking over the large atrium and ballrooms. The new location offers shoppers a heightened experience with the same quality and selection Handcrafters is known for. Some added amenities include:

● Ample parking

● Handicap accessible open floor plan

● Drinks, cocktails, and sit-down dining available including Ganders restaurant

● Saturday Brunch, 9am-1pm

● Easy access from highways I-96 and I-275

● 10 minutes from Downtown Northville

● On-site ATM

With cream-of-the-crop artists, shoppers can expect to find uniquely constructed booths filling both the atrium and ballroom of the Embassy Suites Livonia. Handcrafters Spring Fling Handmade Market features paintings, fibers, gourmet food, fashion, jewelry, photography, home décor, seasonal gifts, and much more.

In addition to Spring Fling, Handcrafters Markets hosts the Fall Fair and Tinsel & Treasures Markets in October and December.

The evnts is being held at the Embassy Suites Livonia, 19525 Victor Pkwy, Livonia MI, 48152. The hours for Saturday, March 26 are from 9am to 4pm. Admission for adults is $4. Kids 12 and under are free. Visit HCShows.com for more information.